Armenia utilizes entire capacity to achieve opening of Lachin Corridor, says Secretary of Security Council

Armenia is using its entire capacity for the Lachin Corridor to be opened as soon as possible, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Armenia is using its entire capacity in order to be able to utilize all possible instruments so that the Lachin Corridor returns to normal functioning, that is, in accordance to the 9 November 2020 statement, where it is clearly mentioned that Nagorno Karabakh’s connection with Armenia is carried out through the Lachin Corridor uninterruptedly,” Grigoryan said.

“We continue to work in this direction so that the Lachin Corridor gets opened as soon as possible,” he added.

Grigoryan said Armenia is now working only with the international community over the Lachin Corridor.

Speaking about opinions that no concrete results were seen after the UN Security Council session, Grigoryan said: “We haven’t seen yet. Naturally we continue working so that the corridor gets opened. Armenia is calling on the international community, be it the UN, the OSCE, or the OSCE Minsk Group, to send a mission to Lachin Corridor so that we’ll be able to resolve this situation.”

Azerbaijan is keeping the Lachin Corridor blocked since December 12.