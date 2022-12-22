Russia says its peacekeepers are implementing duties regarding control of Lachin Corridor

Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their duties regarding the control of the Lachin Corridor, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press conference in response to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement on the Russian peacekeepers failing to implement their obligation.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I can say the opposite, the Russian peacekeepers are implementing their mission. Actions are taken, work is done. I would like to remind those who are unaware or those who rely on political statements that there have been numerous escalations before, there have been problems, the sides have accused one another, and it was the Russian peacekeepers that did everything to stabilize the situation, and they succeeded. Thus, such an attitude for our peacekeepers is not accepted,” Zakharova said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also commented on the issue. He said the Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure peace and order in the area where they work. “They are acting in line with the letter and spirit of the documents signed by the sides. Certainly we will continue the discussion of this issue with our Armenian partners and allies,” Peskov said.