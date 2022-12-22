Armenian Organizations in Western U.S. issued a joint statement regarding the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

December 22, 2022, 14:11 Armenian organizations in Western U.S. demand White House action on Artsakh blockade, including air bridge

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Below is the full statement:

The 120,000 population of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been under a complete blockade imposed by Azerbaijan for over a week, with the closure of the Berdzor Corridor (Lachin Corridor). Deprived of food supplies, medicine, and the right to move freely, the Armenians of Artsakh are facing a serious humanitarian disaster.

We regretfully note that the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers have not yielded the desired results in curbing Azerbaijan’s provocations and anti-Armenian actions. The international community should not remain indifferent or be content with mere statements of condemnation, which will be ignored by the Aliyev regime in Baku.

In light of this situation, Russia, European structures, and the United States of America are obliged to help the peaceful population living and working in Nagorno-Karabakh. Nations that prioritize the protection of human rights should take practical steps to provide emergency humanitarian aid to the people of Artsakh, especially amidst severe Winter weather.

The Armenian American community of Los Angeles strongly condemns the genocidal policy of depopulation conducted by the government of Azerbaijan.

We demand that the White House take practical measures, including establishing a humanitarian air bridge and delivering large quantities of food, medicine, hospital supplies and other necessary goods to the functioning airport in Stepanakert, in order to safeguard the physical existence of Artsakh Armenians in their historical homeland.

We appeal to the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate to join the wave of condemnation, impose sanctions against Azerbaijan, and enforce Section 907 of FREEDOM Support Act, prohibiting all types of military aid to that country.

These recent events, including the shutting off of gas pipelines in the region, prove once again that Nagorno-Karabakh cannot become a part of Azerbaijan. The international community should confirm this reality by recognizing the right of Artsakh Armenians to self-determination.

December 21, 2022

SDHP Western US Executive Committee

ARF Western USA Central Committee

ADLP Western District Committee

Armenian Assembly of America

Armenian Bar Association

Armenian Council of America

Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District

Armenian Relief Society of Western USA, Regional Executive

Armenian Rights Council

Armenian Youth Federation Western USA, Central Executive

Gaydz Youth Organization

Homenmen Athletic Association USA Region

Organization of Istanbul Armenians