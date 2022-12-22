Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan calls for a UN or OSCE fact-finding mission to be deployed to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin Corridor.

December 22, 2022, 11:45 Armenian PM calls for UN, OSCE fact-finding mission deployment to Nagorno Karabakh, Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We see that the humanitarian crisis around Nagorno Karabakh has received rather broad international reaction. A highly important discussion took place in the UN Security Council yesterday on this issue. Various countries and international organizations continue to voice clear assessments on the current situation,” Pashinyan said.

The Armenian PM thanked all countries and international organizations who voiced clear assessments, as well as organizations and individuals from Armenia and the Diaspora who are making efforts to draw greater international attention to the situation in Lachin Corridor.

“We must further increase our united efforts in this direction. The international community’s activeness in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement must significantly grow. We must actively work in the direction of sending a fact-finding mission from the UN or OSCE, or the OSCE Minsk Group to Nagorno Karabakh, to Lachin Corridor,” Pashinyan said.