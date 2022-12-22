We are doing the utmost to change the situation. Artsakh State Minister

We have been under blockade for 11 days. I know that we are in a difficult situation, especially psychologically.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: Just emotions have accumulated, about why nothing is being done.

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook on Thursday.

He assured that they are doing everything to change the situation as quickly as possible and find solutions.

"Decisions should be such that we don't lose our dignity. The decision should not be such that the consequences did not leave us the opportunity to stay in Artsakh and live peacefully. I know that the situation is really difficult - in terms of both food and gasoline. Believe me, we are trying to solve the problems," said Vardanyan.

Listing the problems, Vardanyan spoke about the children left without parental care on different sides of the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor closed by Azerbaijanis, the need to transport seriously ill patients to Yerevan.

“There are cases when it is not possible to deliver the bodies of the deceased to Artsakh. These problems are becoming more and more serious. I want to say that we are responsible, we are ready and we are working. We will not allow anyone to create chaos. And we will report on the decisions made through the media in order to inform you,” he said.

The State Minister also pointed out that they are closely cooperating with the National Assembly.