Thousands of families are in danger because of Azerbaijan’s unwarranted aggression – U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan

Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is causing a humanitarian crisis, United States Congresswoman Lori Trahan said.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is causing a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of families are in danger because of this unwarranted aggression. Once again, I'm calling on the State Department to help find a diplomatic solution,” Trahan tweeted.


     

Yerevan asks to delay Moscow foreign ministerial between Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan given Lachin Corridor blockade

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was planned to take place on December 23 in Moscow, but Armenia has requested to delay the meeting because now the Armenian Foreign Minister’s priority is to address the uninterrupted restoration of the Lachin Corridor and the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

Paris, Lyon, Marseille mayors call for French and EU sanctions against Azerbaijan, freezing of assets

The mayors of the French cities of Paris, Lyon and Marseille are calling on the French government and...

“A fight between a democratic country and an autocratic nation” – Nagorno Karabakh State Minister to CBN News

State Minister of Nagorno Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan gave an interview to the American CBN News, presenting...

Armenia utilizes entire capacity to achieve opening of Lachin Corridor, says Secretary of Security Council

Armenia is using its entire capacity for the Lachin Corridor to be opened as soon as possible, Secretary...

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights calls for urgent restoration of movement in Lachin Corridor

Those responsible for maintaining public order and security of the Lachin Corridor should take all the...

Russia says its peacekeepers are implementing duties regarding control of Lachin Corridor

Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their duties regarding the control of the Lachin Corridor, Russian...

Armenian organizations in Western U.S. demand White House action on Artsakh blockade, including air bridge

Armenian Organizations in Western U.S. issued a joint statement regarding the Azerbaijani blockade of...

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

Putin approves Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of Russian citizenship

President of Russia Vladimir Putin approved Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of his Russian citizenship, TASS news agency reported.

Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

Members of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and leaders of the global humanitarian community have issued...

“Hospitals struggling with supplies, food shortage is imminent” – Levon Aronian on Azeri blockade of Artsakh

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian issued a statement asking everyone in their power to help Armenians...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia His Holiness Aram I

On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with...

Armenian minister addresses UNICEF, UNESCO over Azerbaijan’s violation of right to education of Artsakh children

Azerbaijan has violated the children’s right to education, among other rights, by blocking the Lachin...

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in Artsakh

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...

In order not to deprive the children of the New Year mood, Christmas Tree lighting ceremony to be organized in Stepanakert

Despite the situation created amid the blockade, Stepanakert Municipality has decided not to deprive...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

