Thousands of families are in danger because of Azerbaijan’s unwarranted aggression – U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan

Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is causing a humanitarian crisis, United States Congresswoman Lori Trahan said.
STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijan's blockade of the Lachin Corridor is causing a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of families are in danger because of this unwarranted aggression. Once again, I'm calling on the State Department to help find a diplomatic solution,” Trahan tweeted.