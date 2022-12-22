Thousands of families are in danger because of Azerbaijan’s unwarranted aggression – U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan

December 22, 2022 16:45

Yerevan asks to delay Moscow foreign ministerial between Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan given Lachin Corridor blockade

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was planned to take place on December 23 in Moscow, but Armenia has requested to delay the meeting because now the Armenian Foreign Minister’s priority is to address the uninterrupted restoration of the Lachin Corridor and the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.