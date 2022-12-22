“Another proof of Azerbaijan’s fake narrative” – Video shows Azeris blocking Russian peacekeepers in Lachin Corridor

The Azerbaijanis who are blocking the Lachin Corridor barred a convoy of the Russian peacekeepers from passing through the road.

December 22, 2022, 10:21

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS:A video showing the incident was posted online.

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Gegham Stepanyan said that this once again proves that the Azerbaijani narrative claiming they haven’t closed the road is fake.

“The Russian peacekeeper approaches the so-called Azerbaijani “environmentalists” asking to open the road in Lachin corridor for the Russian peacekeepers’ convoy to pass. Being rejected he orders the tracks to turn around and go. Another proof of Azerbaijan’s fake narrative,” Stepanyan tweeted, posting the video.