Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

Members of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and leaders of the global humanitarian community have issued a statement regarding the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) that threatens to result in a full-scale humanitarian crisis in the region. Internationally known human rights defenders and peace activists are extremely concerned with the world’s indifference and call for immediate action.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 22, ARTSAKHPRESS: IDeA Foundation reported, publishing the statement: 
“On December 12, 2022, the Azerbaijani forces blocked the Lachin corridor, the only mountain road that links Armenia and the enclave of Artsakh. Before the blockade, the corridor was used for the delivery of vital supplies, including food and medication. The blockade is creating a humanitarian catastrophe.
On December 13, emboldened by the world’s indifference, Azerbaijan has cut off the gas supply as well, putting the local population in immediate danger of freezing to death.
The events unfolding now in Artsakh remind us of the tragedy of Srebrenica in 1995. Thousands of people died when the lack of a timely reaction to similar provocations and the general inaction of international peacekeepers resulted in the mass murder of civilians in what later became known as the Srebrenica genocide. This must not happen in Artsakh, especially when there are known means to prevent it.
The movements of Azerbaijani forces betray an attempted ethnic cleansing, a genocide on the European continent, and should be treated as such, with no allowance for clemency. Lack of swift and unified reaction on the part of the international community will only convince Azerbaijani government that they can continue with absolute impunity, facing no consequences for their actions. 
History knows several examples of what such dangerous unrestraint might bring, some of them still fresh and painful in our memory, like the tragic fate of the Tutsi ethnic group during the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.
An international humanitarian airlift should be organized in Artsakh immediately, delivering food and other essentials to the local population and evacuating those whose life is endangered to safety. Among these are several patients of the Republican Medical Centre Stepanakert in grave condition requiring urgent medical care that cannot be adequately provided because of the blockade.
The illegal blockade of Artsakh must be broken by all means necessary. The connection of Artsakh to Armenia and the rest of the world must be restored. Armenians have lived on these lands for thousands of years and should not be subjected ethnic cleansing. 
In the meantime, while the road remains blocked, the humanitarian airlift should help the local population to survive and sustain. There already is an operational airport in Stepanakert, which can be used for this purpose. This will not require any additional efforts on the side of the international community except for those necessary to maintain the airlift and ensure its safety. 
Again, this has been successfully done before. In 1948, a crisis erupted in Berlin, divided and controlled by the Allied forces and the Soviet troops. As Stalin tried to cut off the city and starve it of food, water, and electricity, the only remaining link were the air corridors used by the US forces to ferry supplies to the isolated sectors. 
Helping the people of Artsakh by organizing the airlift falls squarely in the legal doctrine of Responsibility to Protect (R2P) stipulating that international community has the responsibility to intervene and take appropriate collective action if the population of an individual state is facing the threat of genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity. This global political and legal commitment was designed specifically to prevent and diffuse situations like this and must be invoked in this case.
We draw parallels between the Berlin crisis of 1948 and today’s situation because after the World War II, political leaders have taken to saying the phrase ‘Never again.” Albeit a nice sentiment much to the credit of those repeating it, it will remain just that – a sentiment – unless there are some tangible actions to back it up. Artsakh is the world’s chance to prevent a modern genocide, and the consequences of failing to achieve that would be too heinous to even consider this option.
The events of December 2022 in Artsakh have revealed, with stunning clarity, the actual intentions of Aliyev’s government regarding the Armenian residents of Artsakh. Having tried and failed to drive them out of their land by force – or, in his own words, “to chase the residents of Artsakh like dogs,” –President Aliyev is now more than willing to subject them to the torture of slowly freezing to death and starving. He cannot be allowed to do that, nor can he be trusted with any legal rights to rule over them since he has demonstrated a blatant lack of concern.
The case of Hitler, together with several more recent examples, should have taught us that appeasing dictators does not work. They only understand the language of accountability. The sooner the intervention happens, the less force is required to derail their plans and put humanity back on track. Pleading with a dictator or patiently waiting for him to change his mind does nothing but encourage him and prolong the suffering of those he persecutes. President Aliyev must be stopped, and it is the world’s responsibility to make that happen–with utmost urgency.”
Signed by:
Fartuun Adan
2020 Aurora Prize Laureate; Executive Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre
Noubar Afeyan
Co-Founder, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative; Founder and CEO, Flagship Pioneering; Co-Founder and Chairman, Modern
Jamila Afghani
2022 Aurora Prize Laureate; President, Women's International League for Peace and Freedom Afghanistan
Marguerite Barankitse
2016 Aurora Prize Laureate; Founder, Maison Shalom International
Tom Catena
Chair, Aurora Global Movement; 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate; Medical Director, Mother of Mercy Hospital
Lord Ara Darzi
Chair, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Co-Director, Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College London
Mirza Dinnayi
2019 Aurora Prize Laureate; Co-Founder, Air Bridge Iraq
Shirin Ebadi
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Founder, Defenders of Human Rights Center; 2003 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
Ilwad Elman
2020 Aurora Prize Laureate; Program Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre
Leymah Gbowee
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Founder and President, Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa; 2011 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate
Bernard Kouchner
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Co-Founder, Médecins Sans Frontières; former French Foreign Minister and former Minister of Health
Julienne Lusenge
2021 Aurora Prize Laureate; Co-Founder, Fund for Congolese Women
Dele Olojede
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Writer, Editor and Publisher; Pulitzer Prize Winner
Paul Polman
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Business Leader, Climate and Equalities Campaigner; former CEO of Unilever
Mary Robinson
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; former President of Ireland
Ernesto Zedillo
Member, Aurora Prize Selection Committee; Director, Center for the Study of Globalization at Yale University; former President of Mexico.

     

Yerevan asks to delay Moscow foreign ministerial between Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan given Lachin Corridor blockade

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan was planned to take place on December 23 in Moscow, but Armenia has requested to delay the meeting because now the Armenian Foreign Minister’s priority is to address the uninterrupted restoration of the Lachin Corridor and the issues resulting from the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh.

Paris, Lyon, Marseille mayors call for French and EU sanctions against Azerbaijan, freezing of assets

The mayors of the French cities of Paris, Lyon and Marseille are calling on the French government and...

“A fight between a democratic country and an autocratic nation” – Nagorno Karabakh State Minister to CBN News

State Minister of Nagorno Karabakh Ruben Vardanyan gave an interview to the American CBN News, presenting...

Armenia utilizes entire capacity to achieve opening of Lachin Corridor, says Secretary of Security Council

Armenia is using its entire capacity for the Lachin Corridor to be opened as soon as possible, Secretary...

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights calls for urgent restoration of movement in Lachin Corridor

Those responsible for maintaining public order and security of the Lachin Corridor should take all the...

Russia says its peacekeepers are implementing duties regarding control of Lachin Corridor

Russian peacekeepers are carrying out their duties regarding the control of the Lachin Corridor, Russian...

Armenian organizations in Western U.S. demand White House action on Artsakh blockade, including air bridge

Armenian Organizations in Western U.S. issued a joint statement regarding the Azerbaijani blockade of...

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

Putin approves Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of Russian citizenship

President of Russia Vladimir Putin approved Ruben Vardanyan’s renunciation of his Russian citizenship, TASS news agency reported.

Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh

Members of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and leaders of the global humanitarian community have issued...

“Hospitals struggling with supplies, food shortage is imminent” – Levon Aronian on Azeri blockade of Artsakh

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian issued a statement asking everyone in their power to help Armenians...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia His Holiness Aram I

On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with...

Armenian minister addresses UNICEF, UNESCO over Azerbaijan’s violation of right to education of Artsakh children

Azerbaijan has violated the children’s right to education, among other rights, by blocking the Lachin...

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in Artsakh

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...

In order not to deprive the children of the New Year mood, Christmas Tree lighting ceremony to be organized in Stepanakert

Despite the situation created amid the blockade, Stepanakert Municipality has decided not to deprive...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Stepanakert today
''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

All news from section

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

All news from section

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

All news from section

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

All news from section

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

