Azerbaijan has violated the children’s right to education, among other rights, by blocking the Lachin Corridor, the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan said.

December 21, 2022, 16:51 Armenian minister addresses UNICEF, UNESCO over Azerbaijan’s violation of right to education of Artsakh children

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Andreasyan said that the ministry has appealed to UNICEF and UNESCO over the issue to draw attention on the violations of the fundamental rights of children which are happening as a result of the Azeri blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

Andreasyan visited Goris where children from Nagorno Karabakh have been accommodated after being stranded on their way back home following the closure of the corridor.

All local schools have been instructed to receive the children at any time, in order to not miss classes and acquire new friends and receive psychological support in a positive environment, the minister said.