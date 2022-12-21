Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical institutions operating under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Artsakh Republic, Artsakh Information Center informs.

December 21, 2022, 16:40 Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: 8 children are in resuscitation and neonatal wards of the “Arevik” medical association. Among them, the 4-month-old baby, who was diagnosed with Visceral Leishmaniasis, remains in critical condition and is receiving appropriate treatment.