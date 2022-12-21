President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on his birthday.

December 21, 2022, 16:32 I highly appreciate your personal involvement for peaceful,fair resolution of NK conflict – Khachaturyan to Macron

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The message says:

“Your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly ties between Armenia and France and the development of mutually beneficial cooperation is invaluable.

The centuries-old friendship of Armenian and French peoples and the privileged relations between our countries, the existing high-level political dialogue and reciprocal trust are a strong basis for the further expansion and deepening of Armenian-French cooperation.

I am hopeful that with joint efforts, we will contribute to the efficient implementation of the bilateral agenda.

I highly appreciate the role of France as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, and especially, your personal involvement in the peaceful settlement and fair resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.