In order not to deprive the children of the New Year mood, Christmas Tree lighting ceremony to be organized in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Dear compatriots, despite the many inconveniences caused by the blockade, the Stepanakert Municipality has decided not to deprive our children of the New Year mood.

Therefore, on December 23, at 18:00, we invite you all to Stepan Shahumyan Park to participate in the Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. An interesting program with children's participation is also planned," the message reads.