Sanctions will be applied only when the people of Artsakh die of starvation. David Babayan

Until today, we are completely cut off from the outside world and Mother Armenia. Our people are facing a humanitarian catastrophe, Caretaker Foreign Minister of Artsakh David Babayan wrote.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The fact that the Artsakh issue was discussed in the UN Security Council is important in itself. We saw that many countries reacted very harshly, calling on Azerbaijan to end the siege and blockade, which is important for us. Now we are waiting for the consequences.

What, sanctions will be applied only when the people of Artsakh die of starvation? If so, then we will not need sanctions after that.''