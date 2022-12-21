Ruben Vardanyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh

Artsakh Republic State Minister Ruben Vardanyan today introduced the newly appointed Minister of Healthcare Samvel Avetisyan to the staff of the Ministry, the press service of the Artsakh Government informed.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Minister thanked the Interim Minister of Healthcare Artur Ohanjanyan for taking responsibility at this difficult stage. Ruben Vardanyan congratulated and wished success to the newly appointed minister, expressing confidence that his experience and knowledge will be useful for the development of the sector.

"We have a crisis, we have a blockade that has a great impact on the sector, and we must be able to solve acute problems, as well as implement systemic changes. All of us should work as one team, because these problems can be overcome only with teamwork," noted the State Minister.