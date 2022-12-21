“It wasn’t a preferred statement” – Artak Beglaryan on Russia’s UNSC speech on Lachin Corridor

The statement delivered by Russia at the UN Security Council meeting did not unequivocally reflect the actual situation around Lachin Corridor, the Artsakh State Minister’s advisor Artak Beglaryan told reporters.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Beglaryan is holding a sit-in demonstration outside the UN Armenia office continuously since the Azeri blockade of Lachin Corridor began.

“It wasn’t a preferred statement to say the least,” Beglaryan told reporters. “Meaning, given my status I am displaying restraint over certain assessments, but the fact that Russia’s statement was not reflecting the reality is definitely the case. I can only assume the reasons, they took into consideration various interests, interrelations, possible risks, but they are the ones who should comment why they made such a statement,” Beglaryan said.