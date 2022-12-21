Kenya calls for freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

Kenya is deeply concerned over reports of continued blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the representative of Kenya said in remarks at the UN Security Council.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Kenyan envoy called on both sides to reduce tension and cooperate to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor in accordance with previously reached agreements.

“We emphasize that it is necessary that the sides display maximum restraint and refrain from actions which could escalate the situation. They must particularly refrain from disseminating disinformation and fake news, including on social media. It could cause panic among the population and disrupt mutual-understanding and peace,” the Kenyan envoy said.

The diplomat said that no conflict can have a military solution and that utilizing the existing instruments for peaceful resolution of disputes, the tools envisaged by the UN Charter, including consultations and negotiations, give the best opportunity for reaching lasting and sustainable result.

“Thus we call on stakeholder parties to continue working with two sides to find a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict and normalize relations based on the principles of sovereignty and mutual recognition and respect of territorial integrity of the two sides.”