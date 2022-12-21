Kenya calls for freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

Kenya is deeply concerned over reports of continued blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the representative of Kenya said in remarks at the UN Security Council.
President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on his birthday.
Artsakh Republic State Minister Ruben Vardanyan today introduced the newly appointed Minister of Healthcare...
Until today, we are completely cut off from the outside world and Mother Armenia. Our people are facing...
United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez called out Turkey for arming Azerbaijan...
The statement delivered by Russia at the UN Security Council meeting did not unequivocally reflect the...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Samvel Avetisyan as Minister of Healthcare.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia His Holiness Aram I.
Azerbaijan has violated the children’s right to education, among other rights, by blocking the Lachin...
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...
Despite the situation created amid the blockade, Stepanakert Municipality has decided not to deprive...
It’s been 10 days since Artsakh was under total blockade. In the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani...
It has been already 9 days, since Azerbaijan continues to block the only road connecting Artsakh with...
State Minister of Artsakh and the head of the emergency command headquarters Ruben Vardanyan chaired...
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
