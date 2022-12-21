Artsakh appoints new Healthcare Minister

17:51 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia His Holiness Aram I

16:51 Armenian minister addresses UNICEF, UNESCO over Azerbaijan’s violation of right to education of Artsakh children

16:40 Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in Artsakh

16:32 I highly appreciate your personal involvement for peaceful,fair resolution of NK conflict – Khachaturyan to Macron