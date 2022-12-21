A New Year visit to Artsakh children will be organized from Yerevan

On December 26, within the framework of the "Santa Claus visits everyone 2022" initiative, a New Year visit to Artsakh will be organized, in order to encourage Artsakh children with small New Year gifts and treats.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: Samvel Movsisyan, the coordinator of the project, the founder of the Leadership School, said in a live broadcast on Facebook.

"On December 26, at 9 o'clock in the morning, we will head to Artsakh from Yerevan's Republic Square. Our aim is to encourage our brothers and sisters living in Artsakh and especially to show the children living there that Santa Claus visits everyone.

We will take gifts and organize entertainment for children living in Artsakh.

''Let's join this initiative so that together we can cross that path, encourage our children so that they can feel that they are not alone. Yes, it is difficult, but we must remember that this difficulty unites us.

This difficulty is temporary, and we can overcome it. I ask all companies, organizations, individuals who can prepare gifts to contact me.

I appeal to all our citizens who want to join from different villages and cities, we will see you on the road.

I believe that we will feel the power of unity and together we will be able to encourage our children. For additional information, please contact me on Facebook (by sending a private message),'' he said