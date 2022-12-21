Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan attached importance that the Artsakh issue was discussed during the UN Security Council meeting.

December 21, 2022, 10:57 Everyone’s reaction at UN Security Council was sharp. Artsakh State Minister

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “It was very important that the Artsakh issue was again raised in the agenda of the discussion of the highest organization. For more than 200 hours we are under blockade, and everyone’s reaction in the UN Security Council session was sharp – that what is happening now is unacceptable and that the road must be opened without preconditions,” Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook on Wednesday.