It’s been 10 days since Artsakh was under total blockade. In the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani side, under fake environmental pretexts, blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and to the outer world, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

December 21, 2022, 10:34 Artsakh has been under complete blockade for 10 days

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the Azerbaijani actions, 120.000 population of Artsakh, 30.000 of which are children, found themselves in humanitarian crisis. 1100 citizens, 270 of which are minors, are deprived of the opportunity to return to their homes due to the blockade.

More than two dozen patients who are in the resuscitation departments of the Artsakh medical institutions with serious health conditions, 13 of which are children, need immediate transportation to Armenia. 350 patients cannot receive treatment in Armenia. All the scheduled operations have been temporarily suspended in Artsakh.