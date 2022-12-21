Artsakhpress

Politics

UNSC meeting clearly indicates unequivocal international consensus on unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor - Armenian FM

The December 20 UN Security Council meeting clearly indicates the strong and unequivocal international consensus on immediate and unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor which is blocked by Azerbaijan, the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “UN Security Council’s yesterday's discussion clearly indicates the strong & unequivocal international consensus on immediate & unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor which is blocked by Azerbaijan. Safe and secure connection between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh must be restored,” FM Mirzoyan tweeted.

“Armenia appreciates the fair and principled stance of UN Security Council members,” he added.


     

Politics

I highly appreciate your personal involvement for peaceful,fair resolution of NK conflict – Khachaturyan to Macron

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of France Emmanuel Macron on his birthday.

Ruben Vardanyan introduced the newly appointed Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Artsakh

Artsakh Republic State Minister Ruben Vardanyan today introduced the newly appointed Minister of Healthcare...

Sanctions will be applied only when the people of Artsakh die of starvation. David Babayan

Until today, we are completely cut off from the outside world and Mother Armenia. Our people are facing...

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez slams Turkey for arming Azerbaijan and enabling massacre of innocent Armenian civilians

United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez called out Turkey for arming Azerbaijan...

“It wasn’t a preferred statement” – Artak Beglaryan on Russia’s UNSC speech on Lachin Corridor

The statement delivered by Russia at the UN Security Council meeting did not unequivocally reflect the...

Kenya calls for freedom and security of movement along Lachin Corridor

Kenya is deeply concerned over reports of continued blocking of the Lachin Corridor, the representative...

Artsakh appoints new Healthcare Minister

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan appointed Samvel Avetisyan as Minister of Healthcare.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia His Holiness Aram I

On December 24, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia His Holiness Aram I.

Armenian minister addresses UNICEF, UNESCO over Azerbaijan’s violation of right to education of Artsakh children

Azerbaijan has violated the children’s right to education, among other rights, by blocking the Lachin...

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in Artsakh

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries...

In order not to deprive the children of the New Year mood, Christmas Tree lighting ceremony to be organized in Stepanakert

Despite the situation created amid the blockade, Stepanakert Municipality has decided not to deprive...

Artsakh has been under complete blockade for 10 days

It’s been 10 days since Artsakh was under total blockade. In the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani...

The central market of Stepanakert continues operating. Photos

It has been already 9 days, since Azerbaijan continues to block the only road connecting Artsakh with...

Artsakh State Minister stresses need to be ready for any possible scenario

State Minister of Artsakh and the head of the emergency command headquarters Ruben Vardanyan chaired...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

