UNSC meeting clearly indicates unequivocal international consensus on unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor - Armenian FM

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS: “UN Security Council’s yesterday's discussion clearly indicates the strong & unequivocal international consensus on immediate & unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor which is blocked by Azerbaijan. Safe and secure connection between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh must be restored,” FM Mirzoyan tweeted.

“Armenia appreciates the fair and principled stance of UN Security Council members,” he added.