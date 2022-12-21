Norway calls on Azerbaijan to guarantee safe movement along the Lachin corridor

Norway is particularly concerned by developments in the Lachin corridor, and the potential this has for further destabilisation in the region, Permanent Representative of Norway Ambassador Mona Juul said in her speech at the UN Security Council meeting.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We regret that tensions have been on the rise in recent weeks. Norway is particularly concerned by developments in the Lachin-corridor, and the potential this has for further destabilisation in the region.

The blockage of the corridor has already had severe humanitarian implications. Medical supplies and medical evacuations have been interrupted. Any disruptions to the supply of essential goods and services harms the most vulnerable groups first. This can and must be avoided.

We call on the parties to adhere to the agreements expressed in the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020. In particular, we call on Azerbaijan to guarantee safe movement along the Lachin corridor. It is in nobody’s interest to trigger an avoidable humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh.

Solutions should be sought through dialogue and diplomatic initiatives. We urge the parties to: show maximum restraint, take steps to deescalate the situation, and return to the negotiating table in good faith and without preconditions.

We welcome that the Security Council is taking up this issue today. The international community cannot just “weather the storm” in the hope that it will just go away.