Russia expects that the traffic through the Lachin Corridor will be restored in the near future

The Russian Federation expects that the restoration of transport communication through the Lachin Corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh will take place in the near future, the representative of the Russian Federation at the UN said at the UN Security Council discussion on the situation around the Lachin Corridor. "We expect that full transport communication will be restored in the near future.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 21, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Russian side, through the Ministry of Defense, the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops, as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been making all the necessary efforts for the speedy settlement of the situation in the Lachin Corridor. Regular contacts were organized with Armenian and Azerbaijani partners," she said.

According to the representative of the Russian Federation, as a result of this work, it was possible to achieve the resumption of gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh and the partial unblocking of traffic through the corridor. "The conditions for environmental experts of Azerbaijan to visit the mines in Nagorno-Karabakh are in the stage of discussions," she concluded.