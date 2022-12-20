It has been already 9 days, since Azerbaijan continues to block the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia and the outside world.

December 20, 2022, 17:50 The central market of Stepanakert continues operating. Photos

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Artsakhpress" made a tour and got acquainted with the activity in the central market of Stepanakert under the conditions of the blockade.

Due to the situation, despite the shortage of some types of imported vegetables, the central market of the capital continues to operate.

They continue making the traditional Artsakh ‘Zhengyalov hatz’, sell the rest of the vegetables, local and imported fruits, dried fruits, local meat, etc.