St. Petersburg will host an informal summit of CIS leaders, which will be attended by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 26-27, Armen Khachatryan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister's Office told NEWS.am.

December 20, 2022, 16:32 Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS:When asked if a bilateral or trilateral meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan is planned, Khachatryan said, "No such agenda exists yet."