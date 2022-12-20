Artsakh State Minister stresses need to be ready for any possible scenario

State Minister of Artsakh and the head of the emergency command headquarters Ruben Vardanyan chaired a meeting of the command center to discuss issues pertaining to ensuring the normal life of the population in the situation resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Presenting the situation, Vardanyan said that the road remains blocked and Artsakh is under Azerbaijani blockade for already nine days, according to a readout issued by the Nagorno Karabakh government.

State Minister Vardanyan stressed the need to be ready for any possible scenario.

Prioritizing issues related to ensuring the normal life of the population, Vardanyan highlighted rapid response to emerging problems and swift discussion of solutions.

Officials briefed Vardanyan on the current situation in their sectors of responsibility. Information on the situation in the food, medicine, petroleum and diesel markets was relayed. Officials said that constant monitoring is being carried out, problems are recorded and swift solutions are sought.

In particular, authorities briefed that flour reserves are sufficient and there are no problems with bread production. Several types of products were given to shops from the reserves of the Farming and Agriculture Support Foundation.

Highlighting the need to ration supplies, Vardanyan instructed officials to minimize the use of petrol-powered vehicles and start using natural gas-powered ones.

The situation in the energy supply, water supply and other infrastructures was presented, as well as the implementation of rationing.