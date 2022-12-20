A number of critically-ill patients can’t receive lifesaving medical care due to Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh, the Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said.

December 20, 2022, 14:20 “Every minute counts in an emergency” – Healthcare Minister on death of patient in Azeri blockade of Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “It pains me to announce that a 44-year-old man has died due to Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh. All people have the right to receive timely medical care; every minute counts in an emergency.Number of patients in critical condition can't receive the lifesaving medical care,” Avanesyan tweeted.

The 44-year-old patient died in Artsakh on December 19. Doctors were unable to evacuate the patient to Armenia for treatment due to the Azerbaijani blockade.