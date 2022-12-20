Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martuni, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

December 20, 2022, 13:37 The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Before Azerbaijan closed the vital road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and cut off the gas supply, there were problems related to weather conditions that prevented the implementation of autumn sowing works.

The main problem is related to diesel. It should be noted that we have land users who had already stored the diesel fuel they need and will continue their work these days as soon as the weather conditions improved. Although the optimal sowing dates for the region have ended, but due to a number of objective and subjective reasons, the land users did not have time or it was not possible to carry out autumn sowing.

That is why we are trying to use the favorable conditions as much as possible and finish the work," the Deputy Minister elaborated, adding that 80 percent of the autumn planting has been completed and all the works will be completed in the next few days.

"The implementation of the autumn harvest is related to our food security. Last summer, we banned the export of grain from the territory of the Republic of Artsakh so that we would not have a problem with wheat and fodder in such a situation. We need to have our own reserves so that we can face such situations," said V. Avetisyan.