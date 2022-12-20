The blockade by Azerbaijan of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia leaves planned operations in medical institutions subordinate to the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh suspended.

December 20, 2022, 12:23 13 children in intensive, neonatal care in Artsakh hospitals amid blockade

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: 13 children are in intensive care and neonatal care in the Arevik hospital.

A 4-month-old baby, who is suffering from the potentially fatal visceral leishmaniasis, continues to be in serious condition, the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh said.

The baby is being treated by online consultation with doctors from Armenia.

Nine patients are in the intensive care unit at the Republican Medical Center, two are in extremely serious condition, doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize the condition of patients. The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation caused by the blockade.