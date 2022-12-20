Our current crisis and blockade continues.Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: Although calls are coming from different places that the road is open, it is not so, because Azerbaijanis have stayed on the sides of the road and they can stop the cars whenever they want.

"It is unacceptable. They should leave completely and not interfere with the smooth movement of cars. That is the only decision, because if we accept that they can stand there and decide what car to leave and what car not to leave, it becomes an opportunity to create a checkpoint," he said.

Ruben Vardanyan also referred to the meetings held in the previous days, noting that the people of Artsakh think the same way.

''I am very glad that you think the same way. Yes, the situation is very unstable; the situation is not clear for everyone. We must clarify everything to the end and make sure that we have clear security guarantees in this situation. It cannot be otherwise. We have a lot of work to do," concluded Vardanyan.