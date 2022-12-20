The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday at Armenia's request on the situation in the region of its border with Azerbaijan, the Council's work program for Tuesday says.

December 20, 2022, 10:37 UN Security Council to discuss situation around Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation around the Lachin corridor will be in the center of attention, the source told TASS.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan visited New York last week and met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Mirzoyan raised the topic of the situation around the Lachin corridor.