President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired an enlarged meeting of the Security Council which was focused on the military-political situation created in Artsakh.

December 20, 2022, 10:19 A meeting of the Security Council of the Artsakh Republic was held

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The steps taken to ensure the security of the Artsakh Republic and the vital functions of the people, the possibility of preventing a humanitarian catastrophe were on the discussion agenda.

President Harutyunyan gave a number of instructions on the issues under discussion.