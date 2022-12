On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

December 20, 2022, 09:21 Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side did not suffer casualties.

As of 09:00, December 20 the situation on the frontline was relatively stable.