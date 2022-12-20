A transitional team will prepare the ground for a possible longer term EU mission in Armenia, with the ultimate goal of contributing to sustainable peace in the region, Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said after the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia (EUMCAP), launched in October, completed its mandate.

December 20, 2022, 09:09 EU transitional team to prepare ground for possible longer EU mission in Armenia – Borrell

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 20, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Based on the agreement between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, European Council and France, the EUMCAP was deployed on 20 October along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan with the objective of monitoring, analysing and reporting on the situation on the ground.

՛՛The deployment of 40 European monitoring experts has proved to be effective and contributed to building confidence in an unstable situation. Today we start a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus, with a transitional team that will prepare the ground for a possible longer term EU mission in Armenia, with the ultimate goal of contributing to sustainable peace in the region,” Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said.