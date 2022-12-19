Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan attached importance that the Artsakh issue was discussed during the UN Security Council meeting.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.
The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...
The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.
Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...
It’s been 10 days since Artsakh was under total blockade. In the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani side, under fake environmental pretexts, blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and to the outer world, the Artsakh Information Center informs.
A number of critically-ill patients can’t receive lifesaving medical care due to Azerbaijan’s blockade...
The blockade by Azerbaijan of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia leaves planned operations in...
A severely-ill patient was transported from the Stepanakert hospital to Armenia in neutral mediation...
On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.
At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...
The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...
Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...
The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...
