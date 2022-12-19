Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to unblock the Lachin corridor, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: It is noted that there were no incidents of ceasefire violation in the zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers. Patrolling was carried out in three directions: Martuni, Martakert regions and Lachin corridor.

On December 12, at 10:30 a.m., a group of Azerbaijanis, under environmental pretext, closed the section of the Stepanakert-Goris highway under Shushi-Karintak, the Lachin corridor. Hundreds of citizens, including minors, cannot return home due to the closure of the Lachin corridor.