ՀԱՅՐУСENG
22-meter flag of Artsakh raised on fence of UN office in Armenia

A 22-meter flag of Artsakh is hung on the fence of the UN office in Armenia, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, who has been holding an indefinite sit-in in front of the UN office in Yerevan for several days, noted on his Facebook.

STEPANAKERT,  DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "One day, the flag of the Republic of Artsakh as a full-fledged member of the UN will also fly over the headquarters of the Organization," he also wrote.


     

Everyone’s reaction at UN Security Council was sharp. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan attached importance that the Artsakh issue was discussed during the UN Security Council meeting.

Norway calls on Azerbaijan to guarantee safe movement along the Lachin corridor

Norway is particularly concerned by developments in the Lachin corridor, and the potential this has...

Armenia calls on UN Security Council to demand Azerbaijan to lift blockade of Lachin Corridor, send UN mission

. Armenia is urging the UN Security Council to demand Azerbaijan to fully respect the provisions of the...

Russia expects that the traffic through the Lachin Corridor will be restored in the near future

The Russian Federation expects that the restoration of transport communication through the Lachin Corridor...

Pashinyan to leave for St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg will host an informal summit of CIS leaders, which will be attended by Armenian Prime...

Our current crisis and blockade continues. Artsakh State Minister

Our current crisis and blockade continues.Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast...

UN Security Council to discuss situation around Lachin corridor

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday at Armenia's request on the situation in the region...

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Artsakh Republic

Fuel and food reserves are sufficient in the Republic of Artsakh, the Artsakh Information Center reports.

“Artsakh Republic State Budget 2023” Draft Discussed at the Close Joint Sitting of the Standing Committees on Defense, Security and Law Enforcement and Budget, Financial and Economic Management

November 29, under the chairmanship of Seyran Hayrapetyan and Artur Harutyunyan, a joint closed sitting...

The main indicators recorded in the field of Artsakh industry positive compared to the previous year. NSS Director

The main indicators recorded in the field of industry of the Artsakh Republic are positive compared to...

Real GDP growth rate in the Republic comprises 18.2%

The real GDP growth rate in Artsakh in January-September 2022 comprised 18.2%.

Armenia, Iran highlight carrying out 3 billion USD trade annually

Armenia’s Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan and his deputy Avag Avanesyan have arrived in Iran on...

Artsakh has been under complete blockade for 10 days

It’s been 10 days since Artsakh was under total blockade. In the morning of December 12, the Azerbaijani side, under fake environmental pretexts, blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and to the outer world, the Artsakh Information Center informs.

The central market of Stepanakert continues operating. Photos

It has been already 9 days, since Azerbaijan continues to block the only road connecting Artsakh with...

Artsakh State Minister stresses need to be ready for any possible scenario

State Minister of Artsakh and the head of the emergency command headquarters Ruben Vardanyan chaired...

“Every minute counts in an emergency” – Healthcare Minister on death of patient in Azeri blockade of Artsakh

A number of critically-ill patients can’t receive lifesaving medical care due to Azerbaijan’s blockade...

13 children in intensive, neonatal care in Artsakh hospitals amid blockade

The blockade by Azerbaijan of the only road linking Artsakh with Armenia leaves planned operations in...

A dozen of Artsakh schoolchildren are not able to return to Artsakh

Due to the closing of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by Azerbaijan, more than a dozen of Artsakh...

ICRC mediates medical evacuation of severely-ill patient from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia

A severely-ill patient was transported from the Stepanakert hospital to Armenia in neutral mediation...

Azerbaijani military opens fire at Armenian positions

On December 20, around 00:05 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened various caliber small arms fire at Armenian military positions deployed in the direction of Kutakan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said.

Russian peacekeepers inform about continuation of talks on unblocking Lachin corridor

The command of the Russian peacekeepers continues negotiations with the Armenian and Azeri sides to...

Artsakh denies Azerbaijan’s statement on opening fire

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh denied the statement of the Azerbaijani defense ministry on opening fire.

Artsakh Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh denies Azerbaijani’s accusations on opening fire.

MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire at Armenia positions

At around 1:10am Thursday, units of the armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire from various caliber rifles...

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops is negotiating with the representatives of Azerbaijan. Russian MoD

The peacekeeping troops carrying out a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh today did not record any incidents...

Armenia is Russia’s key strategic partner in South Caucasus – defense minister Shoigu

Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, met within the frames of the...

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for...

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

The international community must take a stronger line with Baku. Azerbaijan must return prisoners of...

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Stepanakert mostly overcame the post-war material damages. Mayor

Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Central market of blockaded Stepanakert
Stepanakert today
Stepanakert today
''Position of immortals" premiered in Stepanakert
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
Rally dedicated to the dignified and secure future of the Artsakh Republic
The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

World Cup 2022 matches today

The winners of the freestyle wrestling held in Stepanakert known

Garo Paylan arrives in Armenia

Paul Krekorian Unanimously Elected as Los Angeles City Council President

Turkish denialists cannot defeat Armenians in California

Armenian youth of Argentina march to Azerbaijan embassy

Iran to impose retaliatory sanctions against European countries

US President Biden holds telephone call with Ukrainian leader Zelensky — White House

Germany and Netherlands set red lines to limit gas prices in EU

US threatens peace, stability in Taiwan Strait — China’s MFA

