A 22-meter flag of Artsakh is hung on the fence of the UN office in Armenia, Artak Beglaryan, adviser to Artsakh's state minister, who has been holding an indefinite sit-in in front of the UN office in Yerevan for several days, noted on his Facebook.

December 19, 2022, 17:43 22-meter flag of Artsakh raised on fence of UN office in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "One day, the flag of the Republic of Artsakh as a full-fledged member of the UN will also fly over the headquarters of the Organization," he also wrote.