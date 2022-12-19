The Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh is very important and all the sides should help and be interested in the peacekeeping contingent, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday, news.am informs.

December 19, 2022, 16:39 CSTO Secretary General: Blocking Lachin corridor is unacceptable

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We consider the mission carried out by Russian peacekeepers to be very important for the whole region. It is difficult to overestimate it. Of course, we note the difficult conditions for ourselves, especially now when the situation has worsened, including the blocking of the Lachin corridor. Of course, in our opinion, it is necessary to give freedom of movement to people and humanitarian cargoes. Hardship of deprivation for ordinary people is unacceptable. A humanitarian disaster is unacceptable," said Stanislav Zas.