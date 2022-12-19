A dozen of Artsakh schoolchildren are not able to return to Homeland

Due to the closing of the Stepanakert-Goris interstate highway by Azerbaijan, more than a dozen of Artsakh schoolchildren are not able to return to Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Aida Gyanjumyan, adviser to the Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, who accompanied the schoolchildren, informed that these days they are staying in one of the hotels in Goris.

"The management of the hotel does everything to make the children feel free and relaxed. As a psychologist, I regularly have conversations with children; I try to make sure they don't get depressed. They keep in touch with their parents, they even give them hope that everything will be fine," said A. Gyanjumyan.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross visited us twice, organized games for children, handed over gifts. We made a tour of the city of Goris, visited the sights. Local schoolchildren organized a concert for our children. We also had a meeting with the EU observers, and the children asked quite interesting and important questions," he added, noting that the children are looking forward to returning home.