ICRC mediates medical evacuation of severely-ill patient from blockaded Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia

A severely-ill patient was transported from the Stepanakert hospital to Armenia in neutral mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the ICRC Nagorno Karabakh mission spokesperson Eteri Musayelyan told ARMENPRESS.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin Corridor – the only road connecting Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia and the rest of the world – on December 12. A day later, Azerbaijan cut off gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh but restored it on December 16. The road remains blocked.