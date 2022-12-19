Prime Minister of Armenia: Artsakh people are stuck on the roads in the cold

Residents of Nagorno Karabakh remain on the roads in the cold, families are on different sides of the blockade, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Twitter.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: "8 days Lachin corridor is closed by Azerbaijan and people of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold, families are finding themselves in different sides of the blockade. Citizens with serious health problems are deprived of medicine and health service," he stated.