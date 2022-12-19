The Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan extended condolences over the death of the former Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Galust Sahakyan.

December 19, 2022, 11:11 Artsakh NA Speaker expressed his condolences on the death of Galust Sahakyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: '' We are saddened to learn about the death of Galust Sahakyan, the 10th Speaker of the RA National Assembly.

The entire staff of the National Assembly of Artsakh and I personally express sorrow and support to the family of Galust Sahakyan, wish patience and resilience to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.