Pallone joins other U.S. congressmen in urging Biden to take action to ensure safety of Artsakh people

United States Congressman Frank Pallone joined other U.S. legislators in urging President of the United States Joe Biden to take action to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh.

December 19, 2022, 10:34

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Joined my colleagues on a letter to POTUS urging him to take action to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh after Azerbaijan has imposed a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, endangering thousands,” Pallone tweeted.