We have been in a blockade for 168 hours already, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan said in a live broadcast on his Facebook on Monday.

December 19, 2022, 10:16 Artsakh State Minister: Nothing has changed in our decision

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 19, ARTSAKHPRESS: " Life goes on, we are moving forward, nothing has changed in our decision: the only path for us is to move forward in a way that we keep our dignity.

I am convinced that we will overcome this all, we will move forward. I can see that the robust part of society wants and is ready for change,” Vardanyan said.