Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation with participation of members of operational HQ

State Minister of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan, who is also the head of the operational headquarters, chaired an extended-format consultation today with the participation of the members of the HQ.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his remarks the State Minister said that although the gas supply was restored to Artsakh, Azerbaijan is still keeping the only road connecting Armenia with Artsakh blocked. “This means that we are still in blockade and should get used to living in this situation without panic. Therefore, I will not stop saying that we need to be maximally organized and disciplined. This occasion must be used for public solidarity and for supporting each other”, he said.

He stressed the need for urgently reacting to the vital needs of the population.

The current situation in commodity and pharmaceutics markets was discussed. The State Minister tasked to continue monitoring of the market and respond to ungrounded inflation.

Other issues resulting from the current situation were also discussed.