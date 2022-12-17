The free movement of people, vehicles and goods must be restored on the Lachin Corridor as soon as possible, German Commissioner for Human Rights and Humanitarian Assistance Luise Amtsberg said on Twitter.

December 17, 2022, 09:14 Free movement must be restored on Lachin Corridor - German Commissioner for Human Rights

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Free movement of people, vehicles and goods must be restored on the Lachin Corridor asap: otherwise rising risk of grave humanitarian effects for civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Dialogue and peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia should be the urgent focus!” Luise Amtsberg tweeted.