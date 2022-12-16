The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan made a statement, commenting on the situation created in recent days.

December 16, 2022, 20:10 We will never become a tool to put pressure on Russia or damage its reputation. Arayik Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement was posted on the Facebook page of the President

“Dear compatriots,

It’s been five days already, since Azerbaijan is keeping the 120,000 population of Artsakh in total blockade with an "emotional" and attention-grabbing agenda, flavoured with fake environmental pretexts, thus putting the Armenians of Artsakh in front of a humanitarian disaster. However, as we can see, the people of Artsakh do not kneel and honourably overcome the current processes, which are incompatible with the 21st century and almost unimaginable for civilized people, as well as the difficulties, sufferings, and humanitarian consequences arising from them.

In this regard, on behalf of the people of the Artsakh Republic, I declare: