Vardges Osipov, the executive director of "Mother and Child Health Care Center", informed "Artsakhpress".

December 16, 2022, 17:14 More than a dozen births registered in Stepanakert over the past five days

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: 8 of the children are boys and6-girls. 5 of the births are from the capital Stepanakert, the others from Martuni, Askeran, Shahumyan, Martakert, Shushi and Hadrut regions.

''As of now, the necessary medical supplies are sufficient, but if the road continues to be closed, there will be a shortage of medical supplies and equipment.