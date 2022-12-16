US was the first to react to blockage of Lachin Corridor: Armenia Parliament Speaker receives outgoing Ambassador Tracy

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan received today US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy who is completing her diplomatic mission in Armenia, the Parliament’s press service said.

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: After exchanging views on productive partnership, the Speaker of Parliament said that the Ambassador’s diplomatic mission was at a difficult period for Armenia, however, during her tenure the relations between the two countries have reached a very high level. He added that the Armenian-American cooperation’s parliamentary format has sent a new bar. Alen Simonyan highlighted the importance of the activities done by the Ambassador in diplomatic and public platforms.

“We want to thank the United States for the addressed reaction to the ongoing incidents around the Lachin Corridor. I want to state that the United States was the first to react to the blockage of the corridor”, Alen Simonyan said.

At the end of the meeting the Speaker wished success to Lynne Tracy in her future activities, expressing confidence that in all cases the Ambassador will maintain the friendly ties with Armenia.