Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan had a telephone conversation with World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

December 16, 2022, 13:15 Armenian Healthcare Minister briefs WHO Regional Director on humanitarian crisis unfolding in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Late last night, I had a conversation with Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, and briefed him about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Artsakh. I am in constant contact with Mr. Kluge and updating him about the situation regularly”, Avanesyan tweeted.