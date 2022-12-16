By violating norms of international law and international humanitarian law Azerbaijan is still holding 33 Armenians captive (Azerbaijan is confirming the captivity of 33 persons).

December 16, 2022, 12:11 Human Rights Defender of Armenia calls on international partners to force Azerbaijan into releasing POWs

STEPANAKERT, DECEMBER 16, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan said that she is raising the issue of protecting the rights of the captives and immediately repatriating them during meetings with both international partners and representatives of embassies accredited in Armenia.

“We are calling upon international partners to utilize all necessary instruments to ensure their right to life, the total prohibition of torture, and force Azerbaijan to respect norms of international human rights and humanitarian law and return [the captives] home. Besides, the Human Rights Defender is regularly having meetings and discussions with the families of those who are held in captivity in Azerbaijan regarding the exercise of their rights, provision of social assistance and other issues,” Grigoryan said.